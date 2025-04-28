What I called off my wedding — Daughter of ABC Transport owner declared wanted

Ihuoma Julia Nneji, 34, the daughter of the owner of ABC Transport Company, Frank Nneji, has revealed why she called off her wedding to Henry Uzochukwu, who later petitioned the police that declared her wanted.

Nneji was declared wanted by the Force National Cybercrime Centre, Abuja for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking.

In a statement on Sunday, she said she found out certain things about Uzochukwu, which made her call off their wedding.

She wrote: “I met Henry Uzochukwu in April 2024, and we started getting to know each other. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

“This conflict began in August 2024 when I called off our wedding, scheduled for November 2024, due to unresolved issues regarding Henry’s sexuality.

“I found incriminating evidence suggesting he is gay and decided not to proceed with the marriage.

“Further investigations revealed not only his interest in men but also that he had been engaged multiple times without disclosing the reasons for the failed marriages.

“I discovered that the woman he was to marry before me left him a week before the wedding over the same issue.

“I was deceived and manipulated by the many lies he told.

“After I canceled the wedding, he began to harass me, threatened my life, and falsely accused me of operating an Instagram page spreading rumors about him — a claim that is speculative and untrue.”

