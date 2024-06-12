Video: See venue where Abiola declared himself president

An X user, Ayo One, has called for the development of the hall where late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola declared himself as the president of Nigeria into a historic site.

The Eagle Online recalls that Abiola declared himself the Head of a Government of National Unity on June 11, 1994.

This was in Epetdeo, a remote area of Lagos State then.

Obe, who shared the video to coincide with June 12, the day the election that threw up Abiola was held in 1993, wrote: June 11, 2022.

“Inside the hall where MKO Abiola, tired of waiting for Sani Abacha to actualise his #June12th mandate, made his famous Ẹpẹtẹdo Declaration that he was the elected President of Nigeria.

“Tbh, I think that @followlasg can do better for this historic site.”

Hall, where MKO Abiola declared himself president, on June 11, 2024



