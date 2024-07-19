Eve’s Desire: The ABC of shower sex, by Tiwa Says

A lot of people are bored with their sex life and want some excitement. But they just don’t know how to go about it. Trying something new is a way to spice things up.

Shower sex is a sensual and exciting way to up your sex game. It’s basically having sex in the shower, under flowing water.

As fulfilling as this experience can be, it can also be quite tricky. So today, I will be sharing a few tips on how to have a fun shower sex experience without any accidents. Below are a few of the tips:

Use silicone-based lube: If your partner is already wet, the extra water can complicate things. It is simply too much water. That is why you might need silicone lube in the shower. Lubes that are water-based will wash away immediately. However, silicone is thicker, more likely to adhere, and can aid in penetration.

Use the bench: If you have a shower bench, use it because it provides balance and stability, preventing you from slipping and falling in the shower. Plus, using the bench allows you to do more moves such as reverse cowgirl or just her on top, or doggy, and she can hold the bench.

Get the shower head involved: It is critical not to be intimidated by sex aides in the shower. Penetration from behind can be difficult for people if their height is not ideal, but insertion from behind while assisting your partner in holding the shower head can bring you closer together and make things more intimate and explosive in the right ways. This is easier for women who have previously used the shower head to help themselves cum.

Watch your water: When you have sex, you need friction, and having all that water sloshing around your dick and her vagina prevents you from getting that friction. You can position yourself in a way that the water is coming down on your back or your girlfriend’s back. This also helps to avoid getting water in either of your faces, which is a major mood killer.

Bring toys into the shower: You can bring toys such as vibrators and rings into the shower to increase the sensations. Vibration with the shower head is another alternative to toys for your female partner. Before you take your toys into the shower, make sure they are waterproof.

Don’t try advanced positions: It is not safe to experiment with complicated positions in the bathroom. Do not do things where you hold her up or where no one is hanging onto a bench, wall, or something stable on the tub floor. It may not end well. Shower sex can be hot and steamy, and you get a great view of naked bodies, so enjoy it.

Don’t get too rough: The shower is not the place for rough and kinky activities. Save that for the bed, where you have more stability and can move around without fear of falling and breaking all of your bones.

Sex it up during her period: Shower sex can be a good way to have sex during the menstrual cycle because it does not leave blood everywhere or on your bodies.

Finish in the bedroom: Just because you started in the shower doesn’t mean you have to finish it there. After a bit of foreplay and oral play in the shower, you can finish off in the bedroom.

Invest in a mat: For stability, use a bath mat. Slips can be serious but preventable. Positions requiring less movement are ideal, especially with the receiving partner on top. Keep track of how long you keep the water running! Nothing kills a moment like cold or lukewarm water. Showers are enjoyable because they provide an opportunity for fun aftercare while bathing with your partner. It’s vulnerable and tender.

Get on your knees for oral: Shower oral is a lot of fun. When going down on your partner in the shower, keep them between you and the water stream so that you do not get water in your nose and the water does not distract you from your partner’s wondrous genitalia. Have at least one free arm available to support your partner if they slip during shower intercourse.

Think beyond the genitals: Make contact with the entire body. When the skin is wet, it feels smoother. That can be useful for massaging the skin, and rubbing bodies together with light pressure produces some interesting sensations.

Make use of the soap: Make sure the water is not too hot. You don’t want to get light-headed. Additionally, the cold water can stimulate specific areas. Specifically, nipples. You can perform a soapy nipple massage, which can be extremely sensual for both giver and receiver. Also, even if you are not in a bath and are taking a shower, you can sit on the shower floor and do certain positions to avoid slipping. If either person wants to massage or caress the anus, this is a good place to do so because the water will already be there to clean it before any kind of play.

Be safety conscious: For your own safety, watch a series of bloopers of people falling in the shower so you can have a solid set of mental models around what NOT to do. Avoid using the majority of common household shower products as lubricants. Most soaps, shampoos, and conditioners contain sodium sulphates, which act as drying agents and are unsuitable for your moist inner bits. Pre-communicate whether either of you intends to use this as an opportunity for piss play or to overcome pee shyness.

Upgrade your shower: Consider purchasing handles to improve your grip. There are excellent suction cup handles available on the market that can be useful when soaked and stroked.

Finally do what works for you. If all you want is just to take a sensual bath together before heading to the bedroom for the real action, it’s all up to you. The trick is to do something new to spice up your sex life so the passion doesn’t die.

