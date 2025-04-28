Tinubu hails Remo Stars FC on historic league victory

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the feat as a major milestone that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

He pointed out that the historic victory, four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league, is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew and the management.

The President admired the team’s resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title.

He said he hoped their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.

“Their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title is admirable.

“I hope their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism,” Tinubu said.

The President also commended the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname.

He noted that Soname’s investment, particularly the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne, had provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.

As Nigeria’s champions, Remo Stars have become Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League.

President Tinubu urges the team to deploy the same undaunting spirit and focus to win continental honours.

He further called on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind the team as they carry the nation’s hopes onto the African stage.

