New Minimum Wage: House of Reps speaks

The House of Representatives has commended the Federal Government and organised labour for reaching a resolution on the new minimum wage.

This agreement, it said, is a significant step forward in ensuring that Nigerian workers receive a fair and living wage.

In a statement by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi, on Thursday, the lawmakers said: “The House has consistently advocated for fair remuneration for all Nigerians and has worked collaboratively with the Senate to facilitate discussions between the Federal Government and labour towards resolving this critical issue.

“The Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen-led 10th Assembly prioritises the welfare of all Nigerians, recognising the importance of just compensation in achieving this goal.”

Rotimi quoted the Chairman of the House Committee on Labour and Productivity, Rep. Adegboyega Adefarati, as having said: “The resolution on the new minimum wage is a testament to the power of dialogue and mutual respect.

“We applaud both the Federal Government and organised labour for their commitment to finding a solution that benefits the Nigerian workforce.”

Speaker Tajudeen said: “President Tinubu’s proactive approach in addressing the pressing issues within the labour sector is commendable.

“His acceptance to also meet the demands of university unions concerning unpaid salaries further demonstrates his unwavering commitment to fostering a fair and just working environment for all Nigerians.”

The House assured Nigerians that it will expedite the passage of the new minimum wage law to ensure its swift implementation.

It said the legislative action will reinforce the commitment of the House to improving the living standards of all citizens and supporting our country’s economic growth.

It said this commitment is further demonstrated by the National Assembly’s efforts in mediating the dispute between both stakeholders.

Rotimi added: “The House reaffirms its dedication to prioritising the welfare of Nigerians in line with its Legislative Agenda and will continue to work diligently to address issues that affect the livelihood and well-being of the populace.”

