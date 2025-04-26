Kano recovers N28m in salary anomalies

The Kano State Government has uncovered an anomaly in the March 2025 salary payroll, revealing that 247 individuals who have either retired or passed away were still receiving salaries, with the fraudulent payments amounting to N27,824,395.40.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Tanko, on Saturday.

He said that the irregularity was discovered during a validation exercise conducted by the Pay Parade Committee.

Tanko said the amount was promptly recovered and returned to the Local Government Treasury.

He added: “The government remains resolute in its commitment to purge the payroll system of irregularities and hold perpetrators accountable.

“The committee will commence its operations shortly, involving all stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive review of the payroll system.

“Further investigation will be conducted to determine the extent of the apparent fraud and identify those involved.

“Individuals found to be involved in the fraudulent activity will be held fully accountable in accordance with the law.”

