Police recover firearm in Nasarawa hideout raid, arrest suspect

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has recovered an English-made Beretta pistol with 12 rounds of 9mm live ammunition during a successful raid.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday in Lafia by SP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state.

Nansel said that the operation was part of the strategies adopted by the state Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, to tackle criminal elements in the state.

According to the PPRO, the firearm was recovered at a hideout for criminals, popularly known as Me and You, in the Masaka area of Karu Local Government Area of the state.

“During the operation, one Buhari Mustapha, 25, male, from Katsina State, was apprehended and the items were recovered from him after a thorough search,” he added.

The police spokesperson said Jauro-Mohammed had ordered investigations into the case to apprehend other criminal elements and curb crime within the area, and the state at large.

He also said the commissioner commended the personnel for their dedication and consistent pressure on criminal elements, and urged them to sustain the momentum in order to win the fight against crime.

