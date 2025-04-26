Insecurity: Police ready to collaborate with forest security service — IG

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has expressed the willingness of the Nigeria Police to work with the Nigeria Forest Security Service in tackling insecurity in the country.

IGP Egbetokun gave the assurance when the Commander General of NFSS, Dr. Wole Osatimehin, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence), Dr. John Metchie, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Egbetokun, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Bzigu Kwazi, praised the leadership, officers, and men of NFSS for the good job they had been doing.

He said the signing into law of the bill establishing NFSS would empower the organisation to do more in their task of safeguarding forested areas of the country to make them inaccessible for criminal elements.

According to him: “The NFSS has been doing its best in protecting the forests that have been occupied by criminal elements and non-state actors.

“There is no member of the national assembly, both in the Senate and House of Representatives that does not know that the forests have become a threat to us.

“It is also a challenge to all security agencies, including the military, the police, customs, immigration, civil defence and NDLEA.

“NFSS coming in as a security agency and it is a welcome development.

“You have my support with my entire management team to support you in whatever way we can.

“We are ready to work with you as partners in the task of security our country.”

Earlier, Osatimehin said the visit by top officers of the service was to thank the police for the support it has been giving the NFSS in the 36 states in carrying out their duties.

He described the Police as a “parenting father” of NFSS, adding that the Force had been at the forefront of training its personnel since it was established in 2016.

According to him, the police has trained hundreds of NFSS operatives across their various training schools in the country.

He said that the NFSS Bill had been passed by the two chambers of the national assembly, awaiting the president for assent.

Osarimehin pledged that Nigeria’s forested areas would be a no-go-area for terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals when the service becomes a full-fledged government agency.

Metchie commended Osatimehin for his leadership qualities, which, he said, had helped to make the service a force to reckon with in the country.

Metchie also praised Egbetokun, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi, as well as officers and men of the two security agencies for their patriotic disposition, which had helped to deepen trust between them and NFSS.

He also commended the commissioners of Police in the 36 states and FCT for the cooperation and support for the NFSS operatives.

According to him, reports from across the country indicate that the police has always received intelligence shared to them by NFSS operatives with open mind.

