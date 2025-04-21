Erotic Monday Night: My first BDSM experience, by Tiwa Says

Public holidays are a thing in Nigeria and we love it, but they go by so fast. One minute you’re making plans for the holiday, and like a breeze, it’s gone, and you’re back to face the reality of working in a busy and chaotic state like Lagos. All the same, the holidays are lifesavers.

A funny thing happened to me this holiday season. I went for a classy birthday party at this new hotel on the island. There weren’t so many people there, but I had fun. The cuisine was rich and there was nothing you wanted to drink that wasn’t available.

That’s not the gist. The gist is that I met Kelechi, my first BDSM partner. He basically introduced me to the pleasure and pain of BDSM.

We met at a friend’s get together and hit it off from there. He invited me to his house one weekend and I obliged. I knew I was in for something different when I stepped into his room and saw handcuffs, wipes, and a mask on his bed. He smiled at me and turned off the lights. Then he ordered me to take off my clothes.

He seemed to be acting out a role, so I played along. I stood naked before him. He cuffed my hands and put the blindfold on me. Then he led me to the bed. As I laid on the bed, I felt a feather caress my body. From my neck down to my navel.

His lips felt cold on my nipples. He sucked hard. I let out a moan. He spread my legs, slipped two fingers in my pussy, and probed. He probed to the left and probed to the right.

I couldn’t keep my cool. I rocked my hips and moaned loudly. He put his large dick in my open mouth, shoving it down my throat. I gagged as I took all of him in.

He suddenly removed his dick from my mouth and put it in my pussy. He held my neck and looked into my eyes as he fucked me hard. I felt him deep in me. It was almost like I was choking, but it was also pleasurable.. He licked my face and called my name. I had the most intense orgasm.

He slipped his dick in-between my breasts and fucked my breasts, holding them together. In and out. As he fucked, he squeezed my breasts. He sprayed his juice on my face when he was done.

He kept me handcuffed til he was ready to go again. And this time, he turned me around and penetrated me from the back. He pulled my hair as he thrusted. It was painful but pleasurable at the same time.

This time, we finished together. He took me to the bathroom and washed me up, after which he served me food and fed me. It was an experience I can’t forget in a hurry.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 1