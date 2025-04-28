U.S. commends NDLEA, pledges more support, collaboration

The United States Government, through its Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), has commended the operational successes of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Director of INL in Nigeria, Ms Candace Spradley, gave the commendation when she led her colleague, Ms Ada Aki on a courtesy visit to NDLEA headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

Spradley also assured the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa of more support as well as further collaboration in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The visit, according to her, was to reinforce the commitment of the US government to the fight against narcotics especially opioids, and also to deepen the current collaboration between NDLEA and INL.

“Our visit is to underscore the importance of our collaboration and to assure you that we’re ready to support your work.

“If there is any area of assistance you will like, we’ll be ready to assist you”, she said.

In his response, Marwa emphasised the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The NDLEA boss equally noted the US President, Donald Trump’s keen interest in fighting the drug scourge.

He also commended the INL for its support to NDLEA, which has among others, positioned the agency as number one anti-narcotics body in Africa.

Marwa, however, said more assistance would still be needed from the US and other international partners to sustain the current operational successes of the agency.

He listed areas of need for INL consideration to include: operation vehicles, forensic laboratory equipment, and training for forensic analysts.

“Others are training capability in cyberspace and crypto investigation as well as drug testing kits for field operations, among others,” Marwa added.

Post Views: 1