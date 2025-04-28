17 years after, Afenifere remembers Pa Abraham Adesanya

Seventeen years after his departure to the great beyond, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has remembered its national leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya.

Afenifere, in a statement issued by its Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, described the late statesman as “a titan of conscience, courage, and unyielding patriotism.”

“On this solemn day, Afenifere honours the memory of Senator Abraham Adesanya, a beacon of progressive thought and an unrelenting advocate for true federalism,” the statement read.

Omololu noted that Adesanya’s life was defined by a profound devotion to justice, liberty, and national equity.

“In an era marked by dictatorship and democratic subversion, he stood firm—a lone voice of moral authority when many had fallen silent,” he said.

He further praised Adesanya’s leadership of Afenifere, which, according to him, was characterised not by bluster but by a dignified tenacity that inspired a generation yearning for a Nigeria governed by fairness and reason.

“Papa Adesanya understood that nations are not sustained by mere geographical boundaries but by structures built on consensus, equity, and mutual respect,” the statement added.

Omololu stressed that Adesanya’s calls for restructuring were neither whimsical nor opportunistic but were borne out of a deep understanding that a nation’s strength lies in the inclusivity of its foundations.

“Today, as we reflect on the life of this great statesman, we are reminded that leadership is not merely about occupying office but about a commitment to enduring principles,” Afenifere said.

The group saluted the memory of Pa Adesanya, describing him as “a steadfast sentinel of democratic ideals and a true architect of hope,” and prayed that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

