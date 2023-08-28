Criminal trespass: Court fixes date for sentencing of two friends

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court on Monday fixed Sept. 13 to sentence two friends who pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.

Isiaka Mohammed and Usman Murtala, both of Karmo , Abuja pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and attempting to commit an offence.

The judge, Malam Mohammed Wakili, adjourned until Sept. 13.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the police patrol team attached to Life Camp Division led by Insp Mungish Shaweng, during their routine patrol arrested the men on Aug.8.

The prosecutor said that Mohammed and Murtala were arrested when they trespassed into a construction site with the intention to steal iron rods.

He said during a police investigation they confessed to having stolen iron rods from the same site on different occasions.

ALSO READ:

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provision of sections 97, 95, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.