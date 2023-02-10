Chrisland College holds 30th Inter-House Sports Games

Chrisland College Idimu held the 30th edition of its annual inter-house sports competition on Saturday as part of activities to commemorate its 45th-anniversary celebration.

The event, which was held at the school’s high-performance sports complex, was themed Soaring of Champions. The competition hosted games such as athletics, long jump, high jump, shot-put, javelin and march-past.

Dignitaries at the event include the Founder/Chairman of Chrisland Schools Limited, High Chief Dr W.A. Awosika (OON); National Head Coach, Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Abiodun Friday and British Athlete, Dr Juwe Sylvester.

The competing students were grouped into the school’s traditional four houses: Awosika House, Onidimu House, Osobiken House and Ninan House.

At the games’ grand finale, Onidimu House led the medal tally with a total collection of 25 gold, 14 silver and 23 Bronze. Coming up in second place was Osobiken House, with a total of 23 gold, 22 silver and 19 Bronze. Awosika house ranked third with 13 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze, while Ninan House came fourth with the least tally of 12 gold, 16 silver and 10 bronze.

Speaking at the games, the principal of Chrisland College Idimu, Martha Maduabuchi-David, described the competition as a demonstration of the school’s commitment to raising all-round individuals.

“This inter-house is a celebration of the activities of champions, it is indeed a core aspect of the mission and vision of our organization,” the principal said. “We are committed to bringing up a total child.”

She noted that the competition would also enable the participating students to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

Along with the inter-house games, the event also saw students from invited schools and other branches of Chrisland Schools compete in inter-school relay race games. The invited schools are Corona Secondary School, Woodland, Grace High School, Pacific College, Queens College and Honeyland Secondary School.