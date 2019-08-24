The Chief Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged Regiment Sergeant Majors in the Nigerian army to promote professionalism and discipline among soldiers in all formations.

Buratai gave the charge at the closing ceremony of RSM Annual Convention which ended on Saturday in Kaduna.

The Army chief was represented by Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen Musa Yusuf.

The News Agency report that the theme of the five-day convention in which 306 RSMs participated was “Professionalism Through Regimentation in the Nigerian Army”.

The Army chief also tasked the RSMs to impart the knowledge learnt at the convention to other soldiers.

Buratai said: “We want to see improvement in terms of professionalism and discipline regimentation in all our formations, units, barracks, cantonments and offices.”

He noted the resource persons had added invaluable knowledge to the participants, which “made all of us better than how we came into this convention”.

He said: “We have promised ourselves from this moment, we are going to see improvement in the way we do our business in Nigerian Army.”

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said the convention was to enhance the capacity of the RSMs who occupy important position in the hierarchy of the army.

Yahaya charged them to extend the knowledge they have gotten to their units.

He said: “Let’s see changes and improvement in the way you address your responsibilities in your formations.”

The GOC appreciate the Army Chief for allowing the Division to host the Convention.

NAN report that the RSMs Convention is the third to be held since its reintroduction by Buratai on assumption of office.