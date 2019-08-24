The Police Command in Enugu State has made public 21 phone numbers of its top officers for direct complaints of unprofessional conducts among its personnel by the public.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu.

He said that the release of the phone numbers for direct complaint was in line with the command’s resolve to hold its personnel accountable for any unprofessional conducts.

Amaraizu said that the decision to make the phone numbers public followed a resolution reached by the command and its relevant stakeholders in a recent meeting on Campaign Against Police Unprofessional Conduct.

He said: “In further compliance with the resolutions and to make its personnel accountable, the command is requesting the public, tricycle riders, bus drivers and other stakeholders to contact the policr for unprofessional conducts.

“The officers and their phone numbers are; CP Sulaiman Balarabe, 08188810695, ACP Huruna Alaba, 08033455356, ACP Dennis Anyai, 08033447426, ACP Umoru Ozigi, 08066272903, ACP Ashu Ottah, 08037184272 and ACP Z.A. Pembi, 08107269282.

“ACP Edwin Ogbeghagha, 08033140979, SP Ebere Amaraizu, 08038829086, CSP Hope Isiani, 08033095702, CSP Clever Eluha, 08036157598, SP Arthur Amobi, 08033137169, CSP Okey Ambrose 08037038878 and SP Fredrick Azubuike, 08033618584.

“Others are CSP Augustina Ogwo 08038947284, CSP Danladi Mashat, 08033232671, SP Adamu Garba, 08037019824, SP Emma Ehirim, 08039340353, SP Nathaniel Omeje, 08039333728, CSP Ezenwa Onyekaba, 08068820580, CSP Ogonnaya Okpara, 07037663365 and SP Julius Ugwuanyi, 08064331435.”

The police spokesman appealed to residents of the state to join hands with the police to ensure the success of the campaign.