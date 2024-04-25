Queues: NNPC says cause of tightness in fuel supply resolved

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited says the issues that led to the tightness in the supply of fuel currently being experienced in some parts of the country have been resolved.

The national oil corporation said in a statement that the issues were as a result of logistics problems.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, made the disclosure on Thursday while reacting to the situation.

Soneye reiterated that the prices of petroleum products were not changing.

“The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of PMS currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“The NNPC Limited urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country,” he assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that motorists in the Federal Capital Territory have expressed worry over the long queues being presently experienced at fuel stations due to scarcity of PMS.

The independent marketers sell between N680 and N800 per litre, while the NNPC Limited retail outlets maintain its pump price of N617 per litre.

Also Read:

The black marketers are also seen along the roads and in front of fuel stations making brisk business, selling above N1,000 per litre of fuel.

Some of the motorists have expressed sadness at the inconsistency and unavailability of fuel and its associated high price in the country and appealed to the Federal Government to urgently resolve whatever the issues were.