EX-PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS DEMISE OF SIDI ALI, DR. BAFFA YO

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the late journalist, prolific writer and politician, Alhaji Sidi Ali.

Buhari, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, mourned the demise of Sidi Ali, who passed away following a long illness.

According to the statement, Buhari described the late journalist as a creative writer who won his admiration when he wrote an excellent book chronicling his war against the twin evils of corruption and indiscipline as Military Head of State and followed up with another publication on his accomplishments as an elected civilian president.

“I am pained by the demise of noted journalist, author, and politician, Sidi H. Ali, who won my heart and that of many through his critical writings and the two books he wrote about me. He was a creative writer. My condolences to his family and admirers,” Buhari stated.

In the same vein, Buhari equally condoled the death of a famous medical doctor, Dr. Fa’iz Baffa Yola who also died after a prolonged illness.

“In the message to Abdulrahman Baffa Yola, a younger brother of the deceased, the former president said Dr. Baffa lived, not for himself but for the family, Kano community, and the nation.

“He prayed to Allah to repose the souls of the deceased,” the statement added.