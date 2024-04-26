34-Km Ikorodu-Itokin Road Reconstruction: Gov Sanwo-Olu, Senator Abiru Pay Thank You Visit To Works Minister, Umahi, Make Case For Road Dualisation 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, on Thursday paid a thank you visit to the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi over the fast pace of work on the 34-Km Ikorodu Itokin Road which is currently being rehabilitated.

The road was reportedly constructed in 1975 by Messr. Taylor Woodrow, under the regime of General Yakubu Gowon and General Mobolaji Johnson.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by media aide to the senator, Enitan Olukotun, and made available to Eagle Online on Friday.

The statement recalled that in April 2021, Senator Abiru moved a motion on the floor of the Nigerian Senate on, “The Urgent Need For The Rehabilitation Of The Ikorodu-Sagamu And Ikorodu-Itoikin- Epe Roads To Further Bridge The Infrastructure Gap And Enhance Economic Growth In Nigeria”.

“Senator Abiru convinced the Senate by highlighting the importance of the two roads to the nation’s economic growth as they serve as access points from other parts of the country: Ogun, Edo and the Northern parts of the country and also routes to New Lekki- Ibeju corridor where we have a major refinery, Lagos Deep Seaport and Free Trade Zone etc.,” it noted.

The statement further disclosed that “The governor and the Senator also made a case for the dualization of the road, which is currently a single carriage road.

“The minister assured that design for the dualization will begin soon, while the reconstruction continues.”

It added that, “The ongoing rehabilitation and stabilisation ahead of the reconstruction, has significantly improved travelling experience on the corridor.

“According to motorists and residents living along the axis, it takes less than 30 minutes to travel from Itamaga to Itokin bridge, a journey that could take up to 2 hrs before the rehabilitation.”

Olukotun, in the statement, noted that “they thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unwavering support and commitment towards the completion of the rehabilitation of the road, and other road infrastructure projects across the country.”