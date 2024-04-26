Smuggled explosives: Customs hands over 6,240 dynamites to DSS

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over 6,240 items of suspected explosive substances it intercepted in 2022 along Yauri-Jega Road in the state to the Department of State Services.

The Area Comptroller of the command, Iheanacho Ernest-Ejike, made this known while handing over the items.

Ernest-Ejike said during the handing over on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi: “On July 6, 2022 at about 7:15am, a team of Joint Border Patrol Team, while on intelligence-based patrol, intercepted an item suspected to be explosives along Yauri-Jega Road in Kebbi.

“The team comprised NCS, Nigeria immigration Service, DSS and Nigerian Army, led by Chief Superintendent of Customs, A. A. Ibrahim (now Assistant Comptroller of Customs).

“Because of the nature of the items, we could not continue to keep them in our custody for a long time, and that was the main reason we are handing them over to the DSS.”

Ernest-Ejike explained that a joint examination was conducted in the presence of relevant units comprising Customs Intelligence Unit, Customs Police Unit and Command Officers.

He added that the suspected items were found out to contain 40 cartons and sacks, totaling 6,240 pieces of cap sensitive dynamite explosives (super power 90) loaded on a white canter with registration number ZUR 882 ZY.

He said: “Also, a Haojue motor bike with registration number JEG 562UQ was seized alongside the items.

“Two suspects were apprehended alongside the detailed items: Abdullahi Aliyu (owner of the vehicle) and Alhaji Mustapha Garba-Jega (receiver of the consignment).

“The two suspects have been charged to court and were remanded.”

Ernest-Ejike noted that each dynamite explosive item was capable of destroying a one storey building.

“The DSS who are responsible will be handing over the items, in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and for continued investigation,” the Area Comptroller said.

In his response after receiving the items, the Deputy Director of the DSS in the state, Anthony Oduwalu, commended the NCS for the diligent work.

Oduwalu assured that the inter-agency collaboration, which had yielded a lot of results in the state, would be sustained.