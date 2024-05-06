Google partners African Union launch #DiscoverMyAfrica

The Office of the African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy and Google on Monday, announced the launch of the #DiscoverMyAfrica Shorts Challenge.

It is a month-long initiative to celebrate the rich diversity, heritage, and vibrant spirit of the African continent.

Chido Mpemba, African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy said in a statement that #DiscoverMyAfrica empowered African youths to share their stories and rich cultural heritage globally.

Mpemba said that partnering with Google fostered creative expression and dialogue on content responsibility, digital preservation, and AI’s impact on Africa’s creative industries.

He said that this aligned with the vision for a digitally enabled Africa harnessing cultural wealth for economic growth and social progress.

According to him, throughout May, YouTube creators across Africa are invited to share short videos capturing their unique perspectives, using the hashtag #DiscoverMyAfrica.

Also Read:

“Addy Awofisayo, head, Music for Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube said Google is committed to supporting the diverse voices and talents that make up Africa’s creative landscape.”

Awofisayo said that these initiatives provided valuable resources and platforms for African filmmakers, musicians, and content creators to share their stories and connect with global audiences.

‘’The YouTube Shorts Challenge encourages creators to showcase various facets of African life, from music and art to food, fashion, and local landmarks.

‘’To further celebrate Africa’s vibrant music scene, YouTube is turning up the energy with YouTube Music Nights in Nigeria and South Africa, showcasing the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

‘’Two dedicated playlists, “Africa’s Next Wave” and “Africa Superstars,” will highlight both emerging talent and iconic voices that have made the continent a global music powerhouse,’’ he said.

According to him, Nollywood superstar and style icon Osas Ighodaro will immerse viewers in the luxurious side of Lagos with her new show “Spa with Osas.

He said that Enioluwa and The Geng would unravel the drama and secrets of high school elites in their highly anticipated series “All of Us’’ these exciting new shows will premiere exclusively on YouTube.

Awofisayo said that aspiring filmmakers and content creators could also take advantage of specialised workshops designed to hone their skills and expand their reach.

He said that a dedicated Nollywood workshop in Nigeria, and broader #DiscoverMyAfrica workshops for content creators would offer valuable insights and resources to creators at all levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Africa Day (formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity