AGN leadership, A-List actors absent as Junior Pope is buried + Photos, video

The remains of Nigerian actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, have been laid to rest.

He was buried on Friday in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

However, the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, led by Emeka Rollas, and A-List actors, except a few, were present during the burial.

The burial commenced at 10am with a commendation mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe.

IT was followed by lying-in-state at his father’s compound, where family members, well-wishers, colleagues and friends had the final glimpse of the late actor, before the body was moved to a private venue for internment at about 1:30pm.

Both his wife, Jennifer Awele, and first son wept bitterly during the burial.

Also Read:

Among A-list stars spotted at the burial of Junior Pope were Chinwe Owoh, Rita Edochie and Hubby Michael.

Senator Okey Ezea was also at the burial.

Junior Pope, 43, was among five persons who died on April 10, 2024 on Anam River in Anambra State, while returning from a movie shoot.

Junior Pope laid to rest pic.twitter.com/jar9ofIQfA — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 18, 2024