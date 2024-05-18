FG constitutes Governing Councils of tertiary institutions + Full list

The Federal Government has constituted the Governing Councils of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country.

This full lists of the constituted Governing Councils were released on Saturday by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The development came barely four days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities protested the none constitution of the Governing Councils of universities almost one year after dissolution by the government.

ASUU, which had addressed a press conference over the issue among others, had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if its demands were not met by the government within two weeks.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, disclosed in a statement that the inauguration and retreat for the council members would be held on May 30 and 31, 2024.

Walson-Jack said: “The inauguration and retreat for the Governing Councils will take place on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 2024, at the National Universities Commission, 26 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja. Both events will commence at 9:00am daily.”

The list, which comprises technocrats, politicians and traditional rulers, is made up of 50 federal universities, 37 polytechnics and 24 colleges of education.

According to the list, while a former Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Bayero University, Kano, Kano State, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, was named as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, University of Lagos.

A former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, leads the National Open University of Nigeria.

In the same vein, the University of Abuja, which is currently embroiled in an indefinite strike called by its ASUU chapter, is headed by Prof. Jibrilla Dahiru Amin.

Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yusuf Ali, was named as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State; a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, as well as Dr. Abiodun Layonu head the University of Port Harcourt and University of Benin Governing Councils respectively.

Similarly, chairmen of boards of polytechnics include: HRH Arc. Ezeogo Ewa Elechi (Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, Cross River State), Salisu Kallamu (Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State), Ekem Okeke (Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State), Sir Paul C. Chukwuma (Federal Polytechnic Kabo, Kano State), Senatir Suleiman Hunkuyi (Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State), Otunba Tajudeen Abioye (Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State), and Prof. Erik Omogbai (Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State).

For colleges of education, the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Andrew Adejo, heads the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos State as Chairman, while renowned labour leader, Comrade Isa Aremu, pilots affairs as Chairman of the Governing Board of Federal College of Education (Tech), Keana, Nasarawa State.

Also in the list is Senator Binta Masi (Federal College of Education, Iditep, Akwa Ibom State), Prof. Isah Garba (Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Niger State), and Senator Emmanuel Anosike (Federal College of Education, Aha-Amufu, Enugu State) among others.