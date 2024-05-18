Seven injured, cows die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Seven people were injured in an accident involving a Volvo truck, carrying cows, and two other vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

The two other vehicles involved in the multiple accident, which occurred at the Ibafo area of the expressway, are a blue luxury bus and a white Mazda bus.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 5:35am, with 14 people and 16 cows involved.

According to her, the truck was conveying cows and human beings together.

She said that the suspected cause of the crash, which resulted in the death of some of the cows, was driver fatigue.

Okpe said that the persons injured in the accident were taken to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo for medical attention.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, according to her, has cautioned motorists on the dangers of carrying human beings and animals together.

She quoted Uga as advising motorists to always stop and rest for some minutes after a four hour drive, to avoid fatigue and be safety conscious.