How I became involved in pornography – Pastor Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the son of the founder of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has recounted his struggle with pornography.

Oyedepo said this during a podcast: “Confession Box,” hosted by Pastor Luke Adeboye, a son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Oyedepo told Pastor Adeboye during the podcast: “My confessions are good ones that will help people.

“I struggled with pornography before.

“I remembered how it started.

“We travelled to one country, and I was meant to be in the room alone.

“I switched on the TV, and that’s it.

“But God brought me out of it very quickly.

“A lot of people still struggle with it and I think of somebody who had struggled with it and had walked up to me and told me how to come out, I would have come out quickly.

“I think people feel there are things we shouldn’t talk about, but today there are some pastors and church members still struggling with it.

“You may be anointed, seeing signs and wonders, but it does not mean you are standing right.

“There is this old saying that if it’s working it means you are standing right, but I found out that it’s not always the case.

“There are times I found out I wasn’t right, but grace and mercy found me.

“For the sake of someone who is genuine in the congregation, God can bypass you to meet the person.

“This is my confession.”