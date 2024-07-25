Politician buys three houses in Canada in Tinubu’s one year in office — Canada-based Nigerian Doctor + Video

In a shocking revelation, a Canada-based Nigerian Medical Doctor, who identified himself simply as Doctor Zoe, has posited that Nigerian politicians cannot make it to heaven, adding that their greed is too much.

The medical doctor, in a viral video shared on X, disclosed a telephone conversation with a federal office holder in Nigeria.

According to Zoe, the unnamed office holder called him to assist him in purchasing his fourth house in Canada amidst the economic challenges facing the country.

According to the Professor of Medicine, the Nigerian public office holder had reached out to him based on his previous post to solicit his help in getting another house in Canada with an assured payment in cash.

He said the politician, with uncertainty about the expiration of the Tinubu-led administration, informed him of his plan to secure the house as the fourth one to settle his four children in Canada.

In response, the medical doctor noted that he hinted to the politician of the economic challenges facing Nigeria, which, according to him, was brushed aside on the basis that Nigerians in diaspora have a wrong sentiment that the country is very bad.

Dr. Zoe said: “I don’t think Nigerian Politicians will make heaven.

“They cannot make heaven.

“Let me just explain because sometimes I just say things to leave my mind and I want to have a good week.

“You called me that uhh I know your friend got into a government position and gave you an appointment as federal something, something, I don’t really know.

“And you called me that you wanted to buy another house in Canada because you saw my post last weekend so I should help you connect and get a house here again.

“According to you, you bought three houses already.

“You just want to buy the fourth one for your four children because you want to settle them and you don’t know whether this government will last or not.

“You told me you don’t do mortgage, you just buy cash.

“You bought three already, you wanna buy the fourth one, that I should help you buy the fourth one….

“My brother, you can’t make heaven.

“I know you know your kids are here, all grown.

“I know you way back from Nigeria and I know you probably will be watching this video with your wife too.

“I told you that Nigeria is difficult now because the youths want to demonstrate at the end of this month.

“There is a lot of hardship, food is expensive.

“He said we in the diaspora always think Nigeria is bad, but it is not as bad as we think.

“My brother, over 100 million Nigerians have camera phones, social media and we see these things.

“Things are bad.

“We feel it.

“We have people back home and you have the mind to buy three houses and still want to get the fourth one because you are not sure how long baba go dey.

“I don’t see the pathway that you will make to heaven.

“Don’t do things that will make people coming after you suffer.

“I know you are not Jagaban, the president or some sort of governor and they have given you a federal post and you want to loot Nigeria dry so that people will suffer, poverty everywhere, young girls are going into prostitution, young boys, yahoo yahoo.

“Crime everywhere because of people like you.

“Please don’t call me again so that when God will be sending his punishment to you, I won’t be connected.

“I don’t want to deal with people like you and as I say, Nigerians politicians are too mean and heartless.

“Assuming you steal the one that will do just you and your family, you guys will steal for the generation that will come and leave other people in the shallow.

“That is wrong.

“As I said, don’t call me again, go and dump your money elsewhere, I don’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Speaking on the planned protest fixed for August 1 to 10, 2024, the medical doctor gave his support for the demonstration, saying: “For the youths that are demonstrating, I’m with you guys in the spirit.

“You guys should protest.

“The suffer too much.”

