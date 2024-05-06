Actress Wofai Fada replies husband’s family, shares more wedding photos

Actress Wofai Fada on Monday declared that the union between her and her groom, Taiwo Cole, shall be permanent.

In a Monday post via her Instagram handle, she shared more traditional photos of herself and her newly wedded husband, Taiwo, a son of the prominent Cole family of Victoria Island, Lagos.

She wrote: “The Bride, and groom @taiwo.cole.7. And our joy shall be permanent. Thanks to my team.”

The union announcement over the weekend has caused much controversy as there has been conflict between Wofai Fada and the Cole family.

While Taiwo and his bride have decided to knot ties, Cole’s family says they are unaware of any union and did not grant permission.

On Sunday, the Cole family denounced the marriage in a statement issued by the family patriarch, Kunle Cole, which went viral, the family dissociated themselves from the union, saying they were unaware of the marriage plans and did not grant consent or support.

“This serves to notify all acquaintances, family and friends that the Cole family of Victoria Island, Lagos, are not aware of any marriage ceremony of our son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole; neither did we grant permission nor support in this regard,” the statement read.

Also Read:

It continued, “As such, person(s) parading themselves as new members of the Cole heritage by virtue of this purported event, are not known nor accepted by the family. All publications and documents being circulated about this are to be disregarded.”

The controversies have sparked various reactions from social media users. While some back the family, some believe the union should stand regardless of the family’s thoughts.

Matthew Adavize on Facebook wrote, “Even the two religion we practice in Nigeria, ask us to respect our parents, for them to think they can do things on their own is very bad.”

Alwell Chinekezi noted, “If they have done traditional marriage, the are by customs of the land wedded. No external body should reject whatever the earth and sky witnessed. The man should also go through the traditional process of divorce if he must separate from the wife. My humble advice.”

Meanwhile, Akinwole Akinsola opined, “Although parental consent is very crucial before the union, it is the business of the couple to make the union work out to the amazement of the contrary voices or naysayers. If both of them should prove those who are against their marriage wrong. They have their lives to live, even now that they did the traditional wedding, which is the real thing. The family seems to be seeing the lady as desperate to want to marry their son, owing to the intonation of their press release. This is incorrect! Both of them are involved.”

However, Flora Henny said, “But why is she desperate to get married to him? The husband’s family doesn’t want you she should try and mend all the grudges between her and his family first not going ahead to do the marriage without the husband’s family. That’s disrespect to the family they will even think she’s controlling the man. Omo we need to avoid mistakes oo.”