No plan for foreign military base establishment – FG

The Federal Government says it has not received any proposal for the establishment of a foreign military base in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said an alarm raised in some quarters on the purported plan was “baseless and unfounded”.

“The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

“We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood.

“The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country.

“We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria,” Idris said.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges in the country.

“President Bola Tinubu remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.