Alia, at birthday dinner, promises flyover in Otukpo

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Saturday said the Benue State Government would soon build a flyover in Otukpo.

Governor Alia made the promise at a dinner to mark his 58th birthday anniversary at the Government House in Makurdi.

He said the people of Benue South Senatorial District, also known as Idoma nation, would soon have a flyover in Otukpo, its headquarters.

The governor said his administration was determined to develop the state, currently enjoying relative peace.

He said that most of the displaced farmers had returned to their farms, promising that more effort would be put in to enhance the peace.

Alia said: “I am a lover of peace and the common man on the street can testify that Benue is now enjoying relative peace.

“The renewed hope agenda, which is propelled by the President, continues to shine its light on the State.

“This is made possible through the instrumentality of the President and his vice who are ensuring that the State enjoys peace and regains its status as the Food Basket of the Nation.

“You will be amazed at the level of work we will do in the next six months in this government because I am because you are.

“The stones have been rolled away and Benue will move from grace to grace.

“The people of Zone C, especially in Otukpo, will soon have a flyover.

“Benue must be on the development radar.

“We will continue to work for the masses of Benue State and this gives me reason to work more.

“We have no option than to develop Benue.”

Earlier, the Benue State Traditional Council, presenting gifts to him, promised their continuous blessings and support for his administration to succeed.

The Tiv Paramount ruler, Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse, commended Alia for the achievements recorded within his one year in office.

Represented by Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iortyer, Ayatse said the Tiv Traditional Council was impressed with the governor’s performances so far.

Also, Ochi’Idoma, Chief Elaigwu Odogbo, while congratulating the governor on his new age, urged him to remember all the zones in the state for development.

Odogbo said people of Benue South Senatorial District especially needed urgent attention and urged the governor to consider them.

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Barnabas Gemade, said Governor Alia must make enemies to effectively deliver good governance to Benue people.

Gemade said that in politics where the governor had found himself, he could not run away from political enemies if he wanted to develop the State.

The former Minister of Works, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said in politics, whatever one does or says is interpreted differently by people.

He said that the governor must not be afraid of making enemies while bringing good governance to Benue people.

Former Military administrator of Plateau and Katsina States, retired Major General Lawrence Onoja, lauded the governor as a “dogged man”, a liberator of the oppressed and a sacrificial and selfless servant of the people.

Onoja said Alia was the people’s father, a rare politician, gentleman, philanthropist, philosopher, and a dogged believer in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that the agenda supported the development and liberation of the oppressed and less privileged people of Benue State and beyond.

Onoja said Alia had sacrificed for the future generations of the state by first leaving his priestly ordination to join politics and providing dividends of democracy to the people.

Also Emmanuel Jime, in his goodwill message, urged the governor to continue with his developmental strides, as Benue people were solidly behind him.

Jime said history had shown that Alia had performed more than any governor of the State since its creation within their first year in office.