Flamingos: We’ll start preparation immediately — Coach

Bankole Olowookere, Head Coach of Nigeria’s Under 17 national female football team, the Flamingos, said his team will start preparation immediately ahead of their next match.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Flamingos on Saturday whitewashed Burkina Faso by six goals.

The match, played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, was the second leg of the qualifier for the 2024 FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup.

Olowookere told newsmen after defeating the Burkinabes: “We Congratulate the Nigeria Football Federation for giving us this platform for trusting and believing in us.

“I will also thank the media for helping us to have this crowd that came to support the girls.

“We are able to make Nigerians proud again even though we played 1-1 in the first leg.

“This was the opportunity for us to fight back.

“We want to know the next opponent between Senegal and Liberia to know how to strategise for the game in June.”

Also speaking, Afolabi Taiwo, the captain of the Flamingos, said the players came with the determination to win the game.

Taiwo said: “It was a nice game.

“We all played as a team.

“We thank God for the result of the game.

“We are playing Senegal or Liberia in the final round of the qualifying matches before the World Cup.

“We will continue to fight to win the last match.”

On his part, Usman Coulibaly, the coach of Burkina Faso, said the girls played well though they lost the return match.

Coulibaly said: “These are young girls we are building for the future.

“They tried their best in the game.”

NAN reports that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 will take place in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.