YABATECH secures N1.5b grant for girls’ education, skills partnership

In a groundbreaking development, Yaba College of Technology has been awarded a prestigious grant totaling N1.5 billion for the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP).

This significant achievement comes as a result of a proposal developed by a distinguished team of researchers from the foremost institution.

The team comprises Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, Engr. Adebayo Adebari, Amos Alade, Dr. Olusola Dada and Dr Idowu Aneyo (UNILAG lecturer).

Selected through a rigorous process by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Yabatech’s proposal stood out among others, reflecting the institution’s unwavering commitment to education and skill development.

The GESP initiative, funded by FCDO and managed by UNICEF Nigeria in collaboration with leading businesses, aims to empower adolescent girls and young women by enhancing their access to valuable skills and economic opportunities. This endeavor seeks to equip young women aged 13-24 with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s competitive landscape, fostering entrepreneurship, employability, and access to further education.

Operational in Bangladesh, Nigeria, and India, GESP focuses on promoting equality of choice and access to learning, skilling, and livelihood opportunities. Now, with Yabatech’s successful proposal, the impact of GESP will extend to Lagos State, Nigeria, where 5,250 girls will receive comprehensive training in four computer skill areas namely GSM and mobile phone repairs (GMR), Computer Hardware Maintenance and Repairs (CMR), Mobile Applications Development (MAD), and Web Application Development (WAD) over the course of two years. The project involves collaboration with the International Network for Advancing Science and Policy (INASP) UK. It will utilize INASP’s well-regarded methodology for incorporating gender-responsive pedagogy into skills development.

This momentous achievement underscores Yabatech’s dedication to excellence and innovation in education, while also highlighting the institution’s pivotal role in driving positive change within the community and beyond.