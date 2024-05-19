AUN graduates 207, first set of engineers

The American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State has graduated no fewer than 207 students as well as its first set of engineering students.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that out of the 207 graduating students of the university, nine are PhD holders.

Speaking at the 15th Commencement Ceremony Class of 2024 in Yola on Saturday, DeWayne Frazier, President of the institution, congratulated the graduands and charged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Frazier urged them to also use their wealth of experience positively and impact the world.

The President further appreciated the Founder of the university, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice-President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his contribution to the education sector in Nigeria and the world.

Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Commencement Speaker of the ceremony, described AUN as an institution of legacy.

Ozekhome said that the institution offered global opportunities for its graduates and impacted positively on the life of the community through scholarship.

He appreciated the roles played by the institution in reintegrating the abducted Chibok girls, who have become fully educated.

Also Read:

Ozekhome tasked the graduands to make a positive impact in the world and live with integrity.

He also advised them to treat everyone with decency in their day-to-day activity, add value to the society and plan for their future.

NAN also reports that the graduands were immediately inducted into the AUN Alumni by the Dean, Byron Bullock.