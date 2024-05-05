Chelsea boost European hopes with 5-0 thrashing of West Ham

Chelsea kept up their electric goalscoring form at home and boosted their hopes of European football with a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now scored 22 times in their last six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

There was a fluency to their attacking play that could well have yielded substantially more than the goals they put past the hapless visitors on Sunday.

Chelsea were three up at the break with Cole Palmer netted the 21st league goal of his debut season in West London, steering a loose ball into the corner, thereafter Conor Gallagher volleyed home.

Noni Madueke headed the third near the end of an excellent first half, before Nicolas Jackson took his tally for the season to 13 in the league with a brace after the interval.

Also Read:

Chelsea climbed to seventh after recording back-to-back league wins for the first time since January, and there is increasingly the feeling that, after a difficult start, the players are responding to their head coach’s methods.

For David Moyes’ Hammers, this was a calamitous display, eliminated from Europe and now all but out of the race to qualify again next year,

It was hard to avoid a sense of a promising season petering out as the Chelsea goals flew past Alphonse Areola and their players came to look more and more dejected.

dpa/NAN.