Union Bank achieves another milestone; attains MSECB ISO 27001:2022, 20000-1:2018 and 22301 certifications 

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted financial institutions, has announced another significant achievement with its attainment of the MSECB management system certifications in ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO 22301:2019, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018.

The Bank was awarded these three noteworthy certifications by MSECB, a leading international provider of audit and certification services, after being rigorously assessed and found to be in accordance with the management system requirements covering Information Security, IT Service Delivery, and Business Continuity standards under the combined Information Management Systems (IMS) standards.

The information security management systems ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO 22301:2019, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 are internationally recognised standards that outline the requirements for establishing an effective information management system that guides against data breaches, IT system compromises, and disruption to business processes.

These latest certifications will enable the bank to continue to offer its customers improved data security, innovative banking solutions, and seamless service delivery through its state-of-the-art banking network.

Commenting on the Bank’s recent attainment, Chief Information Security Officer at Union Bank, Francis Mojoyinlola, said: “The Bank’s continued adherence to best international practices, as acknowledged by an independent third-party audit from a reputable international certification firm, reaffirms our capacity to erect, implement, and maintain best information and security management practices.

“We remain committed to offering our esteemed customers simpler, more innovative services rooted in the highest standards of information security and cutting-edge innovative banking service.”

MSECB Management System Incorporated, or simply MSECB, is a reputable international organisation specialising in the certification of management systems based on a wide range of global standards.

They offer audit and certification services and expertise in multiple fields, including, but not limited to, Information Security, Quality Management, Business Continuity, and Service Management. They help guide, evaluate, and issue various organisations’ certifications against internationally recognised standards.

Their mission is to provide their clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust and demonstrate recognition.

This recent achievement by Union Bank follows the bank’s recertification of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.2 and the International Organisation for Standardisation ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification attained in 2018.

This further highlights Union Bank’s commitment to the strictest information management security standards while securing its pride of place as one of Nigeria’s most trusted financial institutions.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions.

The Bank is a trusted and recognisable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance.

The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products, including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.