Hajj 2024: NAHCON tasks pilgrims on compliance to laws

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has thanked President Bola Tinubu over his timely intervention in the administration of the 2024 pilgrimage, appealing to all pilgrims to abide by the laws of the hosting country.

The NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, gave the commendation on Friday.

He spoke when he bidded the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State farewell to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement by the State Pilgrims Welfare Board Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Taofeek Lawal, Arabi also encouraged them to pray for the country and its leaders, especially President Tinubu, whose intervention made the 2024 Hajj exercise possible for Nigerians.

Malam Arabi, who was accompanied to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, by the National Commissioner, Operations, Inspectorate and Licences, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, and other officials, described Hajj as a rare opportunity.

He said: “For you to be called to perform Hajj, you must be extraordinarily lucky, but it is a rare opportunity.

“Allah has given you the opportunity. It may be your last opportunity, to some it may be the beginning.

“So, what do you do when you have the last opportunity? It is to utilise it so well.”

He further appealed to the pilgrims to make the country proud by abiding by the rules and regulations of the hosting country.

Arabi stressed: “Do the dos and don’t do the don’ts.

“If you stay on that path, you have no cause to worry.”

Mallam Arabi reminded the pilgrims that they were going for a religious obligation and must therefore be patient in all circumstances, cautioning them not to fight or quarrel with the officials.

He advised that if there are issues, such must be settled amicably without rancour “because we are all human”.

The NAHCON boss also admonished the pilgrims to be good ambassadors and shining examples for others to emulate.

On his part, Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the intending pilgrims over the Chairman’s show of love and his admonitions.

Layode thereafter promised the NAHCON Chairman and his entourage that the state’s pilgrims would not disappoint the country, but exhibit exemplary conduct and behaviours whilst in the Holy land.

The first batch of 423 pilgrims that departed Lagos to Madinah on Thursday morning aboard Flynas flight XY8048 has since safely arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah later the same day.

Lawal confirmed that the second batch of another 423 pilgrims were already set for airlift in the early hours of Saturday.