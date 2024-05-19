Our Saviour, His love, our response, by Enobong Etteh

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. [17] For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:16-17 KJV.

The manifestation of Jesus Christ in human form with all its frailty, his suffering, his crucifixion and his burial are the proof of God’s love for mankind.

Scarcely, will a man lay down his life for a good man. But in our case, while we were yet sinners, Christ died the death we deserved to die. Exchange. Our Lord Jesus, being enriched in all things, by whom all things were created, without him nothing was created, and the heir of all things, became poor so that we might become rich. That was an exchange. He who knew no sin, became sin, that we might become the righteousness of God. Yet another exchange. What manner of love!

“Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.” 1 John 3:1 KJV.

We are the chosen. We are kings and priests. We are sons not servants. We are accepted in Christ. We were raised together with Him. We are seated together with him in heavenly places. We are heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ. In Christ, all the fullness of the Godhead dwells and that Christ dwells in us. This is why we can confidently declare that we are complete in Christ. We are complete in power, in glory, in wisdom, in wealth, in health, in strength, and in blessings.

With this kind of love lavishly showered on us, how should we respond to our Saviour? Simple!

1). In holiness and in purity

2). in relationship and in fellowship

3). in responsibility and in sacrificial service

4). by seeking and saving the lost. As the Father sent him so has he sent us. It’s time to go. GO YE into the whole world and preach the gospel of salvation. For all who respond appropriately, he still offers us due reward. What are you waiting for?

Also Read:

HAVE YOU RESPONDED TO HIS LOVE TODAY? Get out of your comfort zone and show Christ some love with good work like winning a soul.

. Bishop Etteh is of Salem Int’l Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached via judahchambers2@gmail.com.