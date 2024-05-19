Troops foil kidnap attempt, neutralise two criminals in Imo

Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA says it has foiled an attempted kidnap of another South-East personality at Umuaka community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesman for the taskforce, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

He said the kidnap was foiled by troops on routine patrol on May 17, 2024.

According to Unuakhalu, the troops while on routine patrol at Umuaka, along Orlu-Owerri road, were alerted of the kidnap incident and the escape route of the kidnappers.

He said: “The troops swiftly pursued the kidnappers and made contact with them.

“In the firefight that ensued, the troops professionally neutralised one of the kidnappers and injured two others despite their attempts to use passer-by as human shield.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle with two loaded magazines and a motorcycle.”

The spokesman said that similarly, troops in conjunction with personnel of Naval Base, Oguta, neutralised a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network terrorist group at Amagberedere village in Oguta LGA of Imo.

He noted that during the raid of the suspected hideout of the dissidents, the terrorists opened fire on sighting the troops.

He added: “But the soldiers responded appropriately and in the process, they neutralised one of the terrorists and recovered one pump action shotgun and two cartridges.

“We commend the good people of Umuaka and Oguta communities for providing timely intelligence.

“We continue to encourage the general public to provide timely information that will lead to the arrest of these criminal elements terrorising the law-abiding and peace-loving South-East people.

“The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA, Major-General Hassan Dada, beseeched the support of all for restoration of peace in Imo and the South-East in general.”

Unuakhalu also urged residents of the South-East to pass any information of security value to the military by using a mobile phone and dialing 193 and pressing Number 2 for quick intervention.