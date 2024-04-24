Upholding Democracy: The imperative of credible party primaries in Nigeria, by Adebanji Dada

In the vibrant landscape of Nigerian politics, where aspirations collide and ideologies intersect, the cornerstone of a healthy democracy rests upon the integrity of its electoral processes. One crucial juncture in this journey towards democratic consolidation is the internal selection of candidates through party primaries. Recently, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) witnessed its governorship primary election, an event marred by controversy and grievances from contestants who question its credibility.

This article seeks to dissect the intricacies of the Ondo State APC governorship primary election process, underscore the grievances of the contestants, and emphasize the critical need for credible and transparent primary elections to safeguard party cohesion and the legitimacy of the party’s flag bearer at the general elections.

At the heart of democracy lies the principle of inclusivity, where every eligible member of the party has the opportunity to participate in the selection of candidates who will represent their collective aspirations. However, the recent primary election in Ondo State has raised significant concerns regarding the fairness and transparency of the process. Contestants have voiced their grievances, citing irregularities, manipulation, and disenfranchisement of party members as reasons for their call for the cancellation of the primary election results.

The grievances of the contestants cannot be dismissed lightly, as they strike at the core of democratic principles. In a democracy, the legitimacy of elected representatives derives from the consent of the governed, expressed through free, fair, and transparent electoral processes. When the integrity of these processes is compromised, it undermines the very foundation of democracy and erodes public trust in the political system

Flawed primary elections serve as ominous precursors to flawed general elections. The malaise of irregularities and manipulation witnessed in party primaries often permeates into the general elections, leading to a crisis of legitimacy and governance. A government that ascends to power through a tainted electoral process lacks the moral authority to govern effectively and faces constant challenges to its legitimacy. The consequences of such governance are dire, with implications for social cohesion, economic development, and political stability.

Nigeria, as a democracy of over two decades, must demonstrate maturity in its electoral processes. It is imperative that political parties embrace due process and best practices in the conduct of their internal affairs, particularly in the selection of candidates. The primary election is not merely a procedural formality but a critical step in the democratic process that determines the quality of governance and the credibility of the political system as a whole.

The case of Ondo State underscores the urgent need for reforms within political parties to ensure the credibility and transparency of their primary elections. Party leaders must adhere to the principles of fairness, impartiality, and inclusivity in the conduct of primaries, thereby upholding the democratic ideals upon which the party is founded.

Moreover, the significance of credible primary elections extends beyond the internal dynamics of political parties. It has far-reaching implications for the general development and growth of the nation as a whole. A well-developed political party system, anchored on due process and democratic principles, serves as a bulwark against tyranny, corruption, and authoritarianism. It fosters a culture of accountability, transparency, and responsiveness to the needs of the people, thereby strengthening the foundations of democracy and promoting good governance.

In light of these realities, stakeholders across the political spectrum must come together to enact meaningful reforms that enhance the integrity of party primaries. This requires a collective commitment to institutionalizing best practices, enforcing accountability mechanisms, and empowering party members to actively participate in the decision-making process.

Furthermore, the role of civil society organizations, the media, and the electorate cannot be overstated in holding political parties accountable for their actions. Transparency and public scrutiny are essential tools for ensuring the integrity of electoral processes and safeguarding the democratic rights of citizens.

Also Read:

As Nigeria continues its journey towards democratic consolidation, the conduct of credible party primaries assumes paramount importance. It is incumbent upon political parties to demonstrate their commitment to democracy by upholding the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and accountability in their internal affairs. Anything short of this jeopardizes the credibility of the political process and undermines the aspirations of millions of Nigerians for a better and more prosperous future.

In conclusion, the recent events surrounding the Ondo State APC governorship primary election serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic journey. The grievances of the contestants underscore the urgent need for credible and transparent primary elections to foster party cohesion and ensure the legitimacy of the party’s flag bearer at the general elections. By embracing due process and best practices, political parties can contribute to the general development and growth of the nation, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens for a thriving democracy and good governance.

Dada, a legal practitioner and advocate of rule of law, writes from Abuja