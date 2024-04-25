Tiwa Savage features Nigerian, foreign stars in debut movie + Teaser

Nigeria’s afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, has released a sneak preview of her debut movie: “Water and Garri.”

Savage featured Nigerian and foreign stars in the movie, which title was taken from one of her albums: “Water and Garri.”

In a post on her social media handle on Thursday, the controversial musician released a sneak preview of the movie and some of the stars therein.

The sneak preview also had comments from the actors and actresses in the movie, which featured Savage herself.

Those shown in the preview included Jemima Osunde and Mike Afolarin.

Andrew Yaw Bunting, a British born Ghanaian actor, also starred in the movie.

A lot of Nigerians will remember Bunting for his role in the series on Africa Magic: “Dilemma.”

