Witch doctor impregnates wife of pastor who has been barren for 10 years

Reports from Pallisa in Eastern Uganda has it that a traditional healer has impregnated the wife of a pastor who had been unable to conceive for a 10 years.

The report, seen on several platforms in Uganda and Malawi, revealed the name of the lady but not that of the pastor.

The lady was identified as Angella Atuko, the wife of a well-known pastor in Agule, Pallisa.

Atuko was said to have turned to the traditional healer for help with their infertility issues, believing in the effectiveness of his remedies.

She, however, ended up in a romantic relationship with the healer, which resulted in pregnancy.

When the pastor celebrated his wife’s pregnancy as a miracle from God, the traditional healer was said to have raised objection, disclosing his involvement in the pregnancy.

Atuko was reported to have admitted to the affair, confirming the traditional healer’s role in her pregnancy.

This led the pastor to expel her from their home.