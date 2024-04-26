Senator Araraume mourns Ayogu Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has described as shocking, painful and diminishing the sudden news of the death of a political leader in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze.

Eze, former spokesperson of the Senate, died in an Abuja hospital from a protracted illness, which was not disclosed.

Araraume said he was shocked to receive the news, just as it was painful to relate with, pointing out that the death of Eze or anybody, for that matter, would always diminish him as a part of mankind.

He said the late Ayogu Eze was a brilliant journalist who made his mark in the profession, which he deployed in leveraging significant contacts in his subsequent foray and participation in politics.

Also Read:

Araraume recalled the vibrancy of Ayogu Eze as Senate spokesperson and how through his dedication, he defined his time in the Senate with the magnitude of his intellect and contributions in plenary.

He said with the demise of Ayogu Eze, the stock of vibrant political leaders from Igbo land has further diminished.

Araraume said Eze would be sorely missed even as he prayed that the Almighty God would grant his soul eternal repose and oblige his family members and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.