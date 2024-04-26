LASG Promote Environment Hygiene, Steps up Campaign to end open Defecation

The Lagos State Government on Friday reiterated its determination to intensify the use of toilets and good hygiene practices in every community in Lagos.

Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, made this known at the Flag – off of the Clean Nigeria: “Use the Toilet” Campaign at the Ojo Local Government.

He noted that the programme aims at ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

Gaji represented by a Director in the Sanitation Service department Mrs Omoyeni Balogun said the campaign is spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, UNICEF, some local and international partners for a holistic approach to eradicate open defecation.

Also Read:

According to Gaji, the Federal Government had set up a National Secretariat tagged “CLEAN NIGERIA: USE THE TOILET” campaign to drive the message through the 36 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Imagine our country Nigeria and Lagos State as a whole where every citizen has access to clean and safe toilet facilities. A Nation where open defecation is a thing of the past, replaced by proper sanitation habits that protect both individuals and communities from disease and contamination” he stated.

The permanent secretary stated further that in achieving this feat, there is a need for all to come together as a nation and prioritize the construction of clean and accessible toilet facilities in communities, schools and public spaces.

He equally stressed that It calls for educational programs that raise awareness about the importance of proper sanitation.

He said the State has been able to cover Ten Local Government Areas/Local Council Development Areas in the Use The Toilet campaign, aiming to cover the remaining ten before the year runs out.

Gaji added that awareness Technique was a driving tool in achieving an Open Defecation Free Lagos saying the campaign must be people-centered and community engagement with relevant stakeholders especially in the vulnerable and underserved Communities must be of high priority.

He said it is important to point out that the campaign, despite its successes, has also been confronted with some challenges ranging from no budgetary allocation to lack of political will.

He stressed that there is a need for political support from Local Governments to cascade this policy to the people, who are the direct beneficiaries.

Gaji continued that the lack of access to clean toilets and improper disposal of waste pose significant challenges to public health and well-being and assured residents that the government is set to address the fundamental issues that affect the safety and future of the State.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ojo Local Government, Hon Rasulu Olusola said the issue of open defecation is not just a matter of Sanitation but a critical public health concern that affects the well being of all communities.

Olusola noted that the clean Lagos initiative, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of open defecation, promote the construction of public toilet facilities and implement rigorous hygiene practices across the local government.

He urged all participants to join hands to ensure a cleaner, healthier and sustainable environment by instilling a culture of cleanliness beneficial to future generations.