Breaking: Veteran Yoruba actor, Ogunjimi is dead

The Nigerian movie industry on Friday has again been thrown into mourning after the news of the death of another veteran Yoruba Actor Ganiyu Oyeyemi popularly known as Ogunjimi, surfaced on social media.

Ogunjimi’s death was announced by a Yoruba actor, Kunle Afod, in a post on his Instagram page.

Mourning the actor, Afod wrote, “We tried our best but God loves you more.

“May his soul rest in peace. Baba Ogunjinmi, RIP, Sun re oooo.”

As of press time, the cause of the actor’s death has not yet been ascertained.