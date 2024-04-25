Ondo 2024: Ajayi emerges PDP governorship candidate

Agboola Ajayi, a former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 16, 2024 poll in the state.

Ajayi, one of the seven aspirants that contested for the ticket, polled 264 votes and his closest co-contender, Kolade Akinjo, had 157 votes, while Olusola Ebiseni came third with 99 votes.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Chairman of the seven-man 2024 PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee, declared Ajayi winner after the exercise on Thursday in Akure, the state capital.

Ewhrudjakpo, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, said: “Ajayi having satisfied the requirements stipulated by the electoral guidelines of the party is therefore declared the winner.”

He explained that 623 delegates voted out of expected 627 delegates across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 621 votes were valid while there were two invalid votes.

Reacting, Ajayi thanked the party for conducting a free, fair and credible election that would spur the party to victory in the November 16 poll.

He asked all members of the party to work with him in order to ensure a landslide victory in the forthcoming election.

Ajayi, who was deputy governor during the first term of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that a united PDP would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former deputy governor, who was the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in 2020, promised to bring every member of the party together.

He said: “This victory is for PDP members and democracy. I commend the committee for conducting a free, fair and credible election.

“It is a result that cannot be compared with other parties. Nobody is complaining.

“I will try my best to bring all aggrieved members together so that we can coast to victory on November 16.”

NAN reports that other aspirants that contested the primary are: Adeolu Akinwumi who got 64 votes, Bamidele Akingboye had 24 votes, while Bosun Arebuwa had two votes, and John Mafo got nine votes.

All the aspirants hail from the Ondo Southern Senatorial District.