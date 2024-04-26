‘Ijebu’ targets fame at GOtv Boxing Night 31

Super welterweight boxer, Afikun “Ijebu” Gbenga, has said he aims to launch himself to limelight at the GOtv Boxing Night 31 scheduled for the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on May 1.

His super welterweight challenge fight against Adewale Oladeji is one of the seven bouts for the boxing showpiece.

Speaking about his preparations for the fight, Gbenga said he wants to follow the footsteps of other local boxers who have made a name for themselves on the GOtv Boxing Night platform.

He said: “This is a big opportunity for me to announce myself to Nigerians.

“The likes of Esepor, Kadima, Babyface, Olowu have become popular in Nigeria due to their performances at GOtv Boxing Night.

“As a young boxer, these are the kind of opportunities we need, and I plan to make it the most of it.”

The biggest fight on the night will be the 10-round West African Boxing Union light welterweight title clash between the cracking pair of Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, which is deemed as the biggest possible match-up in the category.

Also Read:

Also scheduled for the night is a national welterweight challenge between Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses.

Also, the national flyweight champion, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, will take on Sikiru Ogunyaju in a national challenge bout.

The catchweight category will see a challenge fight between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Batholomew Abuchi; Emmanuel Abimbola will face off with Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category.

Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu will confront Yusuf “hungry Lion” Ogunbumi in the light welterweight category.