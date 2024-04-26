Suspension of Dana Air hasty, punitive — Flight Dispatchers

The Flight Dispatchers Association of Nigeria has described the suspension of Dana Airline’s operations as “hasty, punitive and should be reversed immediately”.

The Secretary General of FLIDAN, Victoria Adegbe, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), had on April 24, 2024 directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to suspend the airline’s operations.

This directive came after one of the airline’s aircraft, MD-82 with registration number 5N BKI, veered off the runway 18L/36R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on April 23.

Adegbe said the association believed that Dana Air, on the other hand, should be applauded for the bravery of the crew and their suspension lifted.

She, however, said that ensuring continued airworthiness of an aircraft was the sole responsibility of the NCAA and not the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

According to her, as long as an airline Air Operations Certificate holder can demonstrate that the aircraft is airworthy then it continues to fly, hence suspending the entire operations of an AOC holder is quite punitive.

Pointing out some noteworthy areas, Adegbe said that the Pilot-in-Command had to do a go-around when he discovered that the landing gear of the aircraft was down but not locked, adding: “He then landed the aircraft with the nose wheel coming to rest in the soft grass and there were no casualties.

“Evacuation was promptly carried out by the cabin crew in record time.

“The AIS NOF promptly issued a Notice To Air Men (NOTAM) closing the runway 18L/36R.

“The TOWER managed all traffic diverted to second runway 18R/36L, even though the NOTAM stated that runway 18L/36R would be closed for 24 hours, FAAN and NCAA expedited the removal of the aircraft and the runway was opened before midnight April 23.

“If the Nose-wheel issue was detected before the aircraft went airborne, it would be handled as an MEL/CDL item and operations would never have released the aircraft.

“So it could only have come up when airborne.

“The pilot hence handled as per procedures for abnormal conditions and should be highly commended.”

Adegbe also hinted that abnormal conditions were prepared for by the manufacturer and operators were quite trained to handle such.

She said: “Take for instance, flight dispatchers plan for engine failure for all phases of flight.”