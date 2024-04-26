Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ is a true man of God, says Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pastor Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

Blessing voiced her support for Indaboski, defending him against recent criticisms and affirming her belief in his legitimacy as a spiritual leader.

Odumeje, known for his ‘unconventional practices’, has often found himself embroiled in controversy, with critics questioning his status as a religious leader.

Reacting, Blessing, in a recent episode of the Inside Scoop podcast, expressed her belief in Odumeje’s divine calling, asserting that she is convinced that he is a ‘true man of God’.

She said, “I see a lot of people making caricatures of Odumeje saying he is a fake pastor. I see a lot of comment ‘our favourite fake pastor’.”

Also Read:

Blessing however enjoined the public not to judge Odumeje based on his manner of expression, particularly his use of non-standard English, emphasising the importance of recognising his spiritual message beyond linguistic nuances.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He is not just telling you everything, he is giving you the solution.

“He is not telling you the normal things that are on the internet. Odumeje sabi. He is a true man of God. I am saying it here categorically. He can actually heal people.

“Because of the fact that he does not know how to communicate well in good English does not make him a fake pastor. He is an Igbo man.

“Speak with him in Igbo and he will flow with you. By the time you start coming to him with all those big grammar, it becomes a problem.

“So nobody should call my pastor a fake pastor again so that he will not release all his powers,” she cautioned.