Ondo 2024: ADP adopts Businessman, Akinnodi as its  Governorship candidate

A businessman, Ayodeji Akinnodi, has emerged as the candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo state.

Akinnodi, who emerged through consensus, was described as a man of competence and impeccable character, who is ready to change the narrative of the state by the leadership of the party.

The party’s governorship primary election was held at Alagbaka, where elected delegates of the party unanimously adopted Akinnodi, and ratified him as the candidate of ADP.

The exercise was witnessed by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

Speaking after his adoption, Akinnodi highlighted his plans to sustain and emulate the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in the field of education, health, education, security, and agriculture.

He promised to prioritize education through increased budgetary allocations, infrastructural development, and sustained public reorientation to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

“Our people fought for the betterment of this place. The Awolowos, Akintolas, Abiolas fought the battles of their lives to bequeath us a land of prosperity and greatness. Yet see where we have found ourselves.

“Our parents who toil day and night to produce the food we live on, can hardly go to their farms without being hunted down like game in the jungle.

“Even in our places of worship, terrorists can invade and hack us down. Millions of able-bodied job-seeking men and women are neglected and treated like second-class citizens.

“If you don’t know someone somewhere to hold your hand to the top, you forever remain a job seeker.

“There is a dearth of infrastructure in all the sectors-health, transport, education, power, housing, name it. Available infrastructure has decayed badly because of a lack of maintenance.

“This is completely unacceptable. We cannot have this kind of unsightly situation in our land and go about as if things are normal.

“For me, this is an utter calamity that must be tackled with all might and resources at our disposal. We must end this. Apparently, this is not how a modern life should be,” Akinnodi stated.

Also Read:

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the party, Samuel Oladejo, commended the members of the party for endorsing Akinnodi as the candidate of the party saying the exercise remains one of the most credible.

He said, “We are here to witness the performance of a ceremony highlighting the ADP’s fulfilment of a constitutional requirement which makes it mandatory for us to pick our governorship candidate”

Oladejo congratulated the new governorship candidate for the party and prayed that God almighty would see us through.