Lawyers Alert trains NTBLCP staff on TB human rights response

A nonprofit human rights organisation in Nigeria, Lawyers Alert, has trained the staff of National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli-Ulcer Control Programme on safeguarding rights of persons affected by Tuberculosis.

The training held in Abuja was aimed at equipping the NTBLCP personnel with relevant information regarding TB human rights based response and was supported by the Stop TB Partnership.

The President of Lawyers Alert, Barrister Rommy Mom, said the objective of the training includes deepening the skill and knowledge among the staff of NTBLCP on the nexus between the law, gender, rights and TB

According to him, the training was also designed to share strategies on enhancing the effectiveness of the NTBLCP Human Rights and Gender Action plan.

Mom also said that the training was also meant to build synergy and collaboration with NTBLCP towards inclusive rights-based TB response in Nigeria.

He called government, organisations and individuals to work together to address challenges facing persons affected by TB and the TB survivors.

Mom said this would enable TB patients to complete their treatment and live a life of dignity that guarantees and safeguards their rights. He said this would help to end TB in Nigeria by 2030.

Bamidele Jacob of Lawyers Alert, in his presentation, highlighted the core principles governing the rights of TB patients and survivors in Nigeria and globally.

One of the TB survivors in Nigeria, Ekong Francis Ubong, called on government to do more, particularly in the area of funding for TB programming.

The Assistant Director, National Tuberculosis, Leprosy & Buruli-Ulcer Control Programme, Dr Jamila Amin, harped on the need to abide by the TB patients’ Charter which sets out the ways in which patients, the community, health providers, both private and public as well as governments could partner to improve TB care and enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare process.

At the end of the training, participants pledged to work together to safeguard the rights of TB patients and survivors by preventing discrimination and stigmatisation.