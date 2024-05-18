Oyo opens Olodo Bridge for vehicular movement

As earlier promised by the Oyo State Government, the reconstructed half of Olodo Bridge has been opened for vehicular movement to enhance the seamless movement of people and vehicles on the route.

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, opened the completed right side of the bridge, which serves as a link to Osun State, on Saturday.

He was represented by the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Dahud Shangodoyin.

Recall that the completed half had been opened to pedestrians about two weeks ago, with the state government promising that the facility would be opened for vehicles in 14 days.

Declaring the bridge open for vehicular movement, Prof. Shangodoyin said the completion of the first half of the bridge is a further demonstration of Governor Makinde’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state, regardless of political inclination, religious affiliation or socio-economic status.

He said that though the 35.6km Iwo Road-Olodo Bank-Elesingodogbo-Odo Oba to Oyo/Osun State boundary is a federal road, its construction is being carried out and funded by the state government.

He added that the Governor Makinde administration considers it a necessity to concentrate energy on projects with potential for the expansion of the economy of the state and engineering a modern Oyo State.

He said: “It is with fulfillment and joy that I welcome you to the event of today, which is a further demonstration of this administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state without regard to the political inclination, religious affiliation or socio-economic group of our people.

“The need for construction of 35.6km Iwo Road-Olodo Bank-Elesingodogbo-Odo Oba (Oyo/Osun State boundary) was borne out of the passion of the current administration in Oyo State to concentrate energy on projects with potentials for the expansion of the economy of the state and engineering a modern Oyo State.”

Speaking on the features and components of the bridge, Shangodoyin explained that, “the major features of the bridge being opened today, among other works, are pilling works, construction of central piers, precast beams and slab, return/retaining wall, deck, parapet wall, approach slab and median.

“The pavement at the approaches of the bridge is made up of 200mm thick lateritic sub-base, 200mm thick stone base, 50mm asphaltic binder course and 40mm asphaltic concrete wearing course, the surfacing is completed with road lane marking.”

He appreciated the governor for his vision and unflinching support in the execution of the project, which he noted would lessen the burden of the people and also boost the economy of the state.

Speaking earlier, the contractor handling the project, Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Engr. Adeleke Olanrewaju, thanked the residents of Olodo area for their patience and cooperation, explaining that the completed bridge is made up of three lanes to ease movement of vehicles.

Adeleke appealed to the residents and road users to always obey the traffic management guidelines put in place to avoid traffic congestion on the bridge.

Speaking with newsmen, some residents of Olodo Bank Area, including the chairman, Olodo Baale Quarters, Felicia Oyelakin, Olajire Oluwatosin and Alhaji Afolayan Sikiru, expressed great relief on the opening of the first section of the bridge for pedestrian and vehicular movements. They also appreciated Governor Makinde for the quick intervention.