Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum @15 gets date

The date for the 2024 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development has been unwrapped as June 27 by organisers, ITREALMS Media group.

Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke, said this.

Nweke said this year’s edition marks the 15th edition of Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on IG4D series and comes with the theme “IG4D: Innovative Digital Economy & Safer Civic Space in Nigeria.”

He said it will be held at the prestigious Welcome Center Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos.

He recalled that in 2009, the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development made a debut and ever since has been steadfast in rallying stakeholders to take discourse on Internet access, openness, affordability, connectivity and ICT infrastructure among others.

“It will also be a time for recognition of corporates and individuals for their contributions in deepening Internet penetration, improving access and affordability as well as technological adaptation that begets digital sense in our society,” Nweke said.

The NDSF series on IG4D, powered by ITREALMS Media Group, is hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including Internet Society, Nigeria chapter; Nigerian Communications Commission; and Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria.